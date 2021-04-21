Kelowna senior rescued after fracturing ankle while walking her 5 dogs

The woman called her grandson to come watch the dogs while she recieved medical assistance

Reilly Jorgensen watches his grandmother’s dogs after she fractured her ankle while walking the pups at Enterprise Park on Wednesday, April 21. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

Kelowna emergency crews responded to Enterprise Park on Wednesday afternoon to rescue a senior who fractured her ankle while she was out on a walk with her five dogs.

Reilly Jorgensen and his grandpa drove to the park after his grandma called asking for somebody to watch the five pups while she received assistance from paramedics.

Reilly Jorgensen and his grandpa drove to Enterprise Dog Park after getting a call from his grandma asking him to watch her five pups after she hurt her ankle while walking them on a nearby trail She suffered a fractured ankle and has been transported to the hospital #kelowna pic.twitter.com/2JISxI138g — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) April 21, 2021

The woman is now headed to the hospital for X-rays.

READ MORE: Rutland Secondary student struck by vehicle while riding scooter

READ MORE: Remembering Gaige: Kelowna motorcyclists gather in memory of toddler who died tragically

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescue