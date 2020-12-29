Haley Turner released a new song which she hopes will offer encouragement to those dealing with grief over the holidays. (Haley Turner)

Haley Turner released a new song which she hopes will offer encouragement to those dealing with grief over the holidays. (Haley Turner)

Kelowna singer releases song to help those dealing with grief during holidays

Haley Turner hopes Stay With Me (Jacob’s Song) will help those battling grief

Kelowna-born singer-songwriter Haley Turner is releasing a new song which she hopes will help those dealing with grief throughout the holiday season.

Turner’s new song, titled Stay With Me (Jacob’s Song), is dedicated to a friend she had while still living in Kelowna who passed away suddenly when he was very young.

“The intention behind the song was to create space to remember and to sit in that moment because I find that we often shy away from talking about subjects that contain grief and (sic) offering support that those people need at the moment,” she said.

“I know the holidays are really challenging for a lot of people… grief isn’t really something we want to process during the holidays … so I wanted to offer this song at this time.”

Turner said she wanted those who may be grieving to know they are not alone.

She added she wrote the song to help process her feelings about Jacob’s death, which took her years to come to terms with. She said she didn’t fully understand or have the words for her grief until she had her own children.

“It’s a song that’s dedicated to him and his remembrance, but it’s also for anyone who wants to honour their loved ones and who want to ensure the world doesn’t forget that they were here,” she said.

Turner added she hopes the song opens up the conversation about emotional and mental health struggles, and that people continue to support each other during a difficult time.

READ: Visit restrictions contributed to depression among care home residents: doctor

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Just Posted

A carving done by Métis artist John Sayer looks out at Little Mountain Park. Some of the faces are Indigenous and some are of European descent in keeping with his heritage. Sayer carves with students at Salmon Arm’s Storefront School and students helped attach them with ceramic nails so as not to harm the trees. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Carvings bring new perspective to Salmon Arm’s Little Mountain Park

Look up, look way up, if you wish to see some new faces along the trails of popular park

City worker Wayne Morlock changes the lights at Salmon Arm City Hall. CUPE 1908 is donating funds to local non-profits. (File photo)
Shuswap-North Okanagan municipal workers donate to regional non-profits

Workers from CUPE 1908, with members in Salmon Arm, Enderby, Sicamous and the region, give $5,000

Members of the three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church, Broadview Evangelical Free church and Second Harvest teamed up to provide more than 600 individual meals to those in need on Christmas. Some of the many volunteers, Dan McPherson, Ron Hooper, Vahlleri Semeniuk, Lloyd Nakagawa, Lis Leach, Norm Brown, Rob Hislop and Patrick Webb take time out at the Evangelical Free church, a meal pick-up point, for a photo on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
More than 600 Christmas dinners-to-go provided to Salmon Arm residents in need

Volunteers from three Rotary Clubs, churches create a pandemic protocol-friendly meal

Lisa Mazurek
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

Snow remains on the trees in Salmon Arm Monday morning, Dec. 28, after a snowfall overnight, with more snow forecast throughout the week. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Snowy week ahead forecast for Shuswap including New Year’s Day

Sunshine and clouds predicted to break up snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30

Munckhof Mfg posted surveillance footage to their Facebook page Monday, Dec. 28 morning that shows a man breaking through business’ gate and stealing a trailer bed. (Munckhof Mfg / Facebook)
VIDEO: Surveillance footage captures brazen South Okanagan trailer robbery

Footage shows two people in a pick-up truck breaking into a manufacturing business

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

A vehicle that left the road and down a steep embankment on Carmi was a fatal on Christmas Day morning. A 63-year-old man was found deceased in the vehicle. (Adam Lawrence photo Facebook)
Penticton Christmas Day crash claims one life

A 63-year-old man died after his vehicle went down a steep embankment on Carmi Road

Fire ripped through this Elm Ave. apartment fire on Oct. 27, 2020, killing an elderly couple and displacing around 50 residents. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

Community rallied around Skaha fire victims with donations and food

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses complaint from Okanagan Correctional inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Most Read