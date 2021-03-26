Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort

Kelowna ski hill COVID-19 cluster contained

Cluster has been ongoing since December. On March 26 it was officially declared contained.

Interior Health (IH) has declared the COVID-19 cluster at Big White Mountain contained.

Since Dec. 15 authorities have been battling the cluster, which resulted in 237 cases, 150 of which worked at or lived on Big White Mountain.

IH declared on March 26 all cases have recovered.

The ski hill’s senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said it has been an emotional rollercoaster of a year, from the beginning of the pandemic, then an outbreak being declared, and to now the cluster being contained.

“The last three to four weeks, we’ve experienced no active cases on the mountain, then to get the news that Interior Health wants us to host a vaccine clinic… that was an incredible weekend last weekend,” he said.

He added that approximately 800 have been vaccinated at the mountain, including staff members at the resort, fire crews and some medical personnel at the resort.

IH also praised the efforts of those in the community.

“Thanks to the efforts of those living and working at Big White following precautions, the cluster has been contained. As well, the local community and team at Big White have been incredibly supportive and worked hard to keep the ski hill safe for visitors this winter,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, IH medical health officer.

Despite this cluster being contained, IH reminded everyone in all communities to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions.

READ MORE: Large search effort underway for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

READ MORE: More reports of stranger approaching children in Kelowna prompt investigation

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous family deeply concerned about decision of police watchdog

Just Posted

A Chase RCMP officer was the focus of an Independent Investigations Office of BC decision released March 24, 2021 that found the officer had not committed an offence involving an Indigenous youth on Oct. 2, 2020. (File photo)
Indigenous family deeply concerned about decision of police watchdog

Report clears officer in events leading to suicide attempt, advocates point to systemic racism, bias

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Campsite at Peters Lake in the early 1940s where the men used a fireplace built by a previous camper. (Photo by Erskine Burnett; provided courtesy of the Enderby and District Museum and Archives)
Column: Adventures of camping in Monashee Mountains 80 years ago

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Larry LaFond was the first to get his COVID-19 vaccine at the Sicamous community clinic on Wednesday, March 24. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous residents pleased with local clinic offering COVID vaccines

The clinic offers vaccines to residents 60 and older. Some have had difficulty booking.

Interior Health is setting up opportunities for all adults in several rural Shuswap communities to get vaccinated in April. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Small Shuswap communities to get vaccine clinics in April

All adults living in Chase and the North Shuswap will be able to get their first dose next month.

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Kelowna ski hill COVID-19 cluster contained

Cluster has been ongoing since December. On March 26 it was officially declared contained.

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

A North Okanagan man was handed a 10-month conditional sentence, but no jail time, for one count of possessing child pornography Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
House arrest for North Okanagan man guilty of possessing child pornography

Homme Vandermeer, 78, was handed a 10-month sentence beginning with 4 months house arrest

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Micael Butial stands as he holds an umbrella that he painted with “Stop Asian Hate” to show support for Asian and Pacific Islanders communities a rally San Francisco, Calif. Penticton will be holding its own anti-Asian hate rally Sunday March, 28. (Ekevara Kitpowsong/File)
#StopAsianHate rally planned in Penticton

Anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise across North America and locally, organizers say

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Most Read