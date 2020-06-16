James Ropotar, a Grade 12 student at Okanagan Mission Secondary school, won the prestigious Schulich Scholarship. (Contributed)

Kelowna student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

A student at Okanagan Mission Secondary School has won a prestigious engineering scholarship worth $100,000.

Soon-to-be graduate James Ropotar was awarded the prestigious Schulich Scholarship in the spring. The money will be put to an engineering or applied science degree at the University of British Columbia.

“Winning this award has definitely changed my life,” said Ropotar. “The Schulich award allows me to focus on my studies and give back to my community. The network connects me with many brilliant minds across Canada, and I’m excited to learn from them.”

Ropotar will graduate from Okanagan Mission Secondary in June, and his school and teachers are delighted at this milestone in his learning journey.

“We are incredibly proud of James,” said Bruce McKay, Principal at Okanagan Mission Secondary. “I’ve actually known him since his elementary school days and he’s always been a hard-working, thoughtful, and highly intelligent student. He constantly challenges himself and strives for excellence. He is such a deserving recipient of this award.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 generates cost reduction for Central Okanagan School District

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan to welcome ride-sharing this summer
Next story
Dozing driver possible cause of semi crash near Sorrento

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council chambers to reopen June 22 to limited number of people

Council and staff expect interest regarding rezoning application for property near Okanagan Avenue

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Column: More than vaccine needed to address unexpected consequences of COVID-19

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Morning Start: Robert Wadlow is the tallest man to ever live

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Napping driver suspected of causing four-vehicle Highway 1 collision near Chase

Transport truck among vehicles hit, RCMP report only minor injuries sustained

Parade puts North Okanagan grads on display

Community comes out to cheer on the class of 2020

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Email statement sends condolences on employee’s death

Column: Salmon Arm Kids’ Fishing Derby on hold, good time to practise for next year’s event

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Library friends finally able to resume North Okanagan book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Okanagan to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Lucky To Go and Kabu Ride are first coming to Kelowna in July and August

Kelowna student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Most Read