Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed one of their Kelowna Superstore employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a report on their website, the team member works at their Baron Road location.
The notice, issued Saturday, Dec. 12, states the last day the employee worked was Dec. 4.
Earlier this month, the company announced exposures to team members in other parts of the Okanagan.
On Dec. 6, and Dec. 10, employees tested positive for the virus at Superstore in Penticton.
