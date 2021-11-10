(Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna teen seriously injured after attack, robbery on Rail Trail

Boy, 17, in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; perpetrators stole his shoes, bike and phone

Kelowna RCMP is searching for two suspects who robbed a teen on the Okanagan Rail Trail on Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy was riding his bicycle on the Rail Trail east of Dilworth Road near the pedestrian bridge around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by two men. The two men assaulted the teen and stole his bicycle, shoes and cell phone. The victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

Mounties and police dogs searched the area but did not locate the suspects. The victim’s bicycle and shoes were recovered at a creek nearby.

Suspect one is described as a Caucasian male who is approximately 20 years old and five feet seven inches tall. He is also described as a medium-built man with light blonde Mohawk-style hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and was riding a white bicycle. The suspect may have facial injuries on his right cheek.

Suspect two is described as a Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie and carrying a black or dark grey backpack.

“As a police officer, I will be utilizing all resources available to support the identification of these two persons in order collect the evidence to bring them before the courts. In doing, so we need the help of public to share any information they have about these individuals and encourage you to come forward,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh.

The investigation is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Services Team. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

