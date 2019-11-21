Mayor Colin Basran at the announcement of Kelowna’s hosting of the 2021 Tim Horton’s brier on Nov. 21, 2019. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the tournament was in 1968

For the first time in over 50 years, Kelowna will host curling’s best in 2021 when the Tim Hortons Brier makes its way to the Okanagan.

“Kelowna is very excited to host the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier and we thank Curling Canada for the opportunity to do so,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “Our community is eager to welcome the athletes, officials and fans from across Canada for the country’s premier curling event. To be able to host this Canadian tradition in one of the most beautiful cities in our country will certainly be a memorable and prosperous experience for all.”

Kelowna last hosted the Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in 1968 when Alberta’s Ron Northcott prevailed at Memorial Arena.

The city has, however, been active in hosting major curling events, including the 1986 World Women’s Championship (won by Canada’s Marilyn Bodogh), the 1989 Scotties Tournament of Hearts (won by Team Canada’s Heather Houston), the 1999 Canadian Junior Championships (won by Ontario’s John Morris and Quebec’s Marie-France Larouche), the 2002 World Junior Championships (won by Canada’s David Hamblin and Cassie Johnson of the United States, and, most recently, the World Mixed Curling Championship in 2018, won by Canada’s Mike Anderson.

“Kelowna put together a superb bid to host the Tim Hortons Brier in 2021,” said John Shea, Chair of Curling Canada’s Board of Governors. “The Okanagan region has hosted numerous top-calibre curling events in the past, and I know the City of Kelowna is ready to step up and put on an amazing show for the world’s most famous national curling championship.”

The 2021 Brier will be the 92nd edition of the tournament and is set to take place at Prospera Place, though dates have not yet been set.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in early 2020.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets stay hot with 4-1 victory over Victoria

READ MORE: Economic impact of international curling event in Kelowna was on the button

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors
Next story
Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for Sunnybrae water system

Not a boil-water advisory but users urged to take precaution

Uptown Tim Hortons intersection in Salmon Arm bumped from traffic circle plan

Shuswap Street and 10th Avenue SW, Kal Tire at 5th Avenue and 10th Street SW now top priorities

Next for Salmon Arm underpass: build new tracks to avoid construction area

‘Pretty big area’ of downtown to be affected, city staff hope to keep impact to a minimum

Shuswap fire departments gear up for annual toy and food drives

Donation-gathering event very important for Eagle Valley Community Support Society

Salmon Arm chosen for suicide prevention study

City stood out for efforts already being undertaken in the community

Kelowna remembers road crash victims

The eighth annual the World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims was held in Kelowna

Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the tournament was in 1968

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Pawsative Pups: To crate or not to crate

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

B.C. judge tosses ‘N’ driver’s claim he was just using phone to decline his mom’s call

Distracted driving laws are more strict for Class 7, or Novice drivers, the judge noted

Back-to-back car fires in Vernon

Two SUVs engulfed in flames snuffed by firefighters in two weeks on Commonage Road

Vernon man wanted by police

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating man charged with aggravated assault

Most Read