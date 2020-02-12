Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

A Kelowna Transit bus sitting in the impound lot Feb. 12 at Mario’s Towing on Sexsmith Road. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

One of these things is not like the other.

Among the field of hundreds of impounded vehicles sitting in a lot at Mario’s Towing in Kelowna, is a Kelowna Regional Transit bus.

Early on Sunday morning, a passenger on that very bus reported the erratic driving of her bus driver.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was pulled over by the RCMP and issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension.

BC Transit communications manager Jonathon Dyck said following the incident the bus was not used and remained in the transit lot, but was moved to an impound lot on Tuesday at ICBC’s request.

Dyck said service has not been impacted due to the bus being impounded and the bus will remain there for the next 30 days.

Dyck confirmed the driver in question is not currently working but did not comment on the status of his employment.

“BC Transit is taking this matter very seriously, and we immediately initiated an internal investigation with our operating company,” he said.

“BC Transit has a fit for duty policy that we require operators and staff to follow, and not be impaired by any substance when behind the wheel or working.

“This is the first time an incident of this sort has occurred.”

