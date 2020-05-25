Kelowna trial date set for Penticton quadruple-homicide

The man accused in a Penticton mass-shooting that killed four people will stand trial this fall.
John Brittain’s trial will commence on Oct 5, 2020.
The matter is now set for a Kelowna courtroom after a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted a change of venue application to move the case away from Penticton.
Brittain is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019.
The matter has faced several delays while working its way through Penticton courts over the past year, the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic which has put off setting the trial date twice over the past few months.
While he initially elected to have a jury trial, it is now scheduled to be heard by Supreme Court judge alone.
In March, Black Press Media reported that the trial for the accused Penticton shooter was anticipated to take four weeks.
