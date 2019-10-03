Kelowna Courts (Capital News file)

Kelowna trial date set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Two of the mens trial dates were originally set to begin this month

A trial date has been set for June 22, 2020 in B.C. Supreme Court for the three men accused of killing 20-year-old Michael Bonin near Hope.

Ryan Watt and Joshua Fleurant are charged with first-degree murder in the case, while Jared Jorgensen is being charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Alberta man

Bonin was found dead on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017.

One of the accused, Fleurant, appeared before court on Thursday, Oct. 3,for a pre-trial conference. He will appear in court again on Oct. 15 for a preliminary examination.

Fleurent and Watt’s trial dates in the case were originally set to begin on Oct. 15, however a B.C. prosecution spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that they’ve been rescheduled until next summer.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island
Next story
Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Just Posted

Update: Parents told Sicamous elementary school could reopen in November

SD83 states they are investigating alternative schools so children can stop busing to Salmon Arm

Be a production worker with Black Press Media in Vernon

We are hiring productions workers at our Vernon press

Firefighters attack smoky blaze in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

Smoke billowing from dust extractor on Northern Plastics Ltd. building

Horses bring joy and excitement to residents at Salmon Arm’s Bastion Place

Two Andalusian beauties pop in to Interior Health facility for pats and treats

Student exemption from Foundation Skills Assessment up to parents

School District 83 superintendent agrees with criticism of ranking, but supports testing

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

RDOS defers decision on reducing fees for cleanup of illegal waste site on Penticton Indian Band

Proposal calls for reducing fees from $700 a tonne to $220 a tonne to remove debris from site

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Kelowna trial date set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Two of the mens trial dates were originally set to begin this month

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Most Read