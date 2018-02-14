Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Voters in the Kelowna West riding are heading to the polls today to mark their ballot and determine who will represent them in legislature.

The riding has been without representation since former premier Christy Clark quit politics last August.

Five candidates—Shelley Cook of the NDP, Ben Stewart of the B.C. Liberals, Robert Stupka of the B.C. Green Party, Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo and Mark Thompson of the B.C Conservatives—are running in the byelection.

With the vote in mind, we hit a polling station to check in with voters and ask why they felt it was important to mark their ballot today. You can check out their answers above.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voting places in the riding include:

  • Powers Creek Community Church
  • George Pringle Elementary
  • Chief Tomat Elementary on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna
  • Lakeview Heights Baptist Church on Alhambra Drive in West Kelowna
  • Rose Valley Elementary on Westlake Road in West Kelowna
  • The Super 8 West Kelowna Hotel on Westgate Road in West Kelowna
  • Westside Alliance Church on Daimler Drive in West Kelowna
  • Grace Baptist Church
  • The Kelowna Curling Club
  • First Baptist Church on Bernard Avenue
  • St. Pius X Church Hall on Fuller Avenue

For more information click here.

Head to Kelownacapnews.com after the polls close this evening for full election results.

The five candidates running in the Kelowna West byelection (left to right) Ben Stewart (B.C Liberal), Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian), Shelley Cook (NDP), Robert Stupka (B.C. Green) and Mark Thompson (B.C. Conservative).—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

