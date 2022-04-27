(Photo - BCLC contributed)

(Photo - BCLC contributed)

Kelowna woman celebrates birthday with two million dollars

The B.C./49 draw Gilbert won was on April 6

How would you like to get your birthday started right by winning two million dollars? That dream became a reality for Kelowna resident Beverly (Christine) Gilbert.

Gilbert bought a BC/49 lottery ticket at the Capri Shopping Centre for the April 6 draw and was shocked to discover that she had all six matching numbers to win the grand prize.

She was on the phone with her youngest daughter when she scanned the ticket on her phone.

“I had to scan it a lot to make sure,” she said.

Gilbert has some plans on what to do with the money already, including upgrading a trip she already has scheduled.

“I had this trip planned with a friend and now it’s definitely going to get an upgrade!” Gilbert said. “I also will purchase a condo, pay off my car and do some investing.” She also said that the money will make retiring a lot easier.

Last year, British Columbians won more than $17 million from B.C./49 lottery tickets.

READ MORE: Winning lottery tickets purchased in Kelowna and Penticton

READ MORE: Benefits package will be available to new Kelowna city council

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLottery

Previous story
VIDEO: 2 violent robbers at large after ‘take-over’ style theft at Gucci store in Vancouver
Next story
Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

Just Posted

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

Soccer and field equipment in Salmon Arm will be stored in sea-cans during the 2022 outdoor season at two soccer venues in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Sea-cans multiplying at Salmon Arm’s Little Mountain fields

Two men accused of first-degree murder in the 2010 mistaken identity killing near Cranbrook of Jeffrey Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane of Salmon Arm were found not guilty in Vancouver Supreme Court on April 25, 2022. (File photo)
Men found not guilty of murdering Salmon Arm couple near Cranbrook

Paige Hughes was chosen as the Juniors People’s Choice winner at the 2021 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraiser at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Junior dancers wanted for 2022 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars