Kelowna woman charged with murder following partner’s death

RCMP called to the home following a suspicious death Oct. 18

An RCMP cruiser sits outside a home on Kelowna’s Bechard Road after a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 18. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Nearly two months after a man was found dead in a Kelowna home a woman has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Oct. 18, just before 7 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to the residence on Bechard Road following a suspicious death. Officers arrested a 54-year-old woman but she was released the next day without charge. She was then apprehended again under the Mental Health Act and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

During a press conference on Oct. 21, Supt. Kara Triance said the RCMP recommended a first-degree murder charge to the B.C. Prosecution Service but it was not approved based on the initial evidence sent.

The case is “a matter of intimate partner violence,” Triance said, and that the man and the woman were living in the house together. Neither of the two was known to police before the incident.

Now, the B.C. Public Prosecution Service has approved a second-degree murder charge against Billie Jo Bennett.

Bennett was arrested in Kamloops on Dec. 8, appeared in a Kelowna court the same day and remains in custody.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after cops find body in Kelowna home, death deemed suspicious

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownamurderOkanagan

Previous story
Floodwaters keep ‘coming and coming’ as storms bring widespread damage to parts of Hawaii
Next story
Chopper lowers diver who pulls body from car resting just above Niagara Falls

Just Posted

Hillcrest Elementary’s music video entry for this year’s CBC Canadian Music Class Challenge was named a finalist in the Elementary Vocal category for Grades 4-6 on Dec. 7, 2021. (Hillcrest Elementary video)
Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary a finalist in CBC Music Class Challenge

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region

People gather at the edge of the pond at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College on Dec. 6 during the United Against Violence Against Women candlelight vigil held to mark the 1989 massacre of 14 women at Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal as well as to remember and bear witness to the woman murdered and missing in the Okanagan-Shuswap and beyond. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Emotional vigil in Salmon Arm held on day police reveal remains of Shuswap woman found

Gerry Tilley receives the keys Chase Seniors Transit’s second vehicle from Jason DeBlois, general manager at the Kamloops Ram Dodge Jeep dealership. (Contributed)
Community steps up in support of second vehicle for Chase Seniors Transit