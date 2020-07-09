Kelowna resident Yuli Lavigne is warning other dog owners to be alert. (Yuli Lavigne - Facebook)

Kelowna woman shares story of alleged dog attack

Resident Yuli Lavigne alleges the incident happened on Monday, July 6

A Kelowna resident is warning other dog owners to stay alert when out with their pets.

Yuli Lavigne shared her experiences in a post on social media after her dog was allegedly attacked on the evening of Monday, July 6.

Lavigne wrote she and her dog were walking along Royal View Drive towards Knox Mountain Park when they saw a dog, which she believed to be a pitbull or bully breed, without a collar or a leash.

She stated she tried to avoid the dog coming towards her.

“Our dog was completely calm but suddenly, the pitbull charged and attacked our chocolate lab,” she wrote in her post.

“We struggled to restrain the pitbull from its vicious and damaging attack, and I fell due to this attack.”

Lavigne said there were two other men in the area who helped her and her Labrador. She rushed her dog to the Fairfield Animal Hospital, where she said the pup had to receive surgery and stitches in multiple areas.

“The pitbull tore a portion of his left ear off, punctured and cut his left face and shoulder.”

“We are in shock and traumatized about what happened and want to warn the neighbourhood as it could be your dog or your family member at risk,” she said.

Black Press Media has reached out to Lavigne and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan dog control department. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ: Pedestrian numbers skyrocket on car free Bernard Avenue

dog attack

