Kelowna woman uses bear spray during Home Depot robbery attempt

The suspect has since been arrested

A woman who attempted to rob a Home Depot in Kelowna Saturday (Feb. 19) has been put in custody by police after using bear spray on multiple people.

While attempting to steal power tools from the store, the woman used bear spray, prompting staff to detain the woman.

Police responded to the incident shortly after 2 p.m.

One of the staff members who detained the suspect suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation, Kelowna RCMP said.

The woman, who has an outstanding warrant, has since been arrested.

Investigators are looking to hold the individual in custody because of Saturday’s incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To remain anonymous, people can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit crimestoppers.net.

