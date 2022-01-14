Our Yoga Studio has re-opened despite public health orders (File photo)

Kelowna yoga studio remains open despite health orders

Ellis street studio has been warned of potential fines

Our Yoga Space in Kelowna is open for business, despite COVID provincial restrictions.

The yoga studio remained open when Interior Health (IH) ordered gyms and fitness centers to close on Dec. 22.

Our Yoga Space’s owner Taylor Morrice said that she did not receive sufficient data from the provincial government linking COVID transmissions to fitness centers to warrant closure.

The Kelowna-based yoga studio has been issued with a warning of a fine of up to $2300 if it continues to remain open.

“Public health follows a progressive compliance approach … starting with education and escalating to closure and ticketing when necessary,” said Interior Health.

Since the closure order was put in place on Dec. 22 Interior Health said it has issued 15 warning letters and issued one closure order. RCMP have also issued $2,300 fines to at least six gyms in the interior, said Interior Health.

Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna has also defied public health orders by remaining open. The West Kelowna gym has lost its business license and been issued with a fine and an order to close. Iron Energy has been encouraging other businesses in the area to re-open despite public health orders.

It is Interior Health’s expectation that all fitness centers comply with the order to close. The order was “put in place to protect gym patrons, staff, and the broader community from the current increased spread in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant in B.C.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna gym ordered to close and fined $2,300 for disobeying COVID restrictions

READ MORE: West Kelowna Gym disobeyed public health orders, not granted 2022 business license

