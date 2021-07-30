BNA will remained closed during the B.C. Day long weekend to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kelowna community. (BNA Facebook)

Kelowna’s BNA, Skinny Duke’s to remain closed to stop spread of COVID-19

The two restaurants voluntarily closed on Tuesday, July 27 due to recent COVID-19 exposures

BNA Brewing Co. and Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium will remain closed during the B.C. Day long weekend to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after both restaurants voluntarily closed on Tuesday, July 27 due to recent COVID-19 exposures. BNA closed because “someone in their realm” tested positive for the virus, while Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium closed due to a positive case on its team.

“We’re urging our staff to make responsible decisions over these few days and beyond, and we’re confident that they will. We hope all of you will too,” said BNA in a Facebook post.

