Kelowna’s Family YMCA opens doors on Family Day

The entire day was free for the community

Kelowna’s Family YMCA welcomed the community for Family Day with games and treats, among other things.

The day was full of face painting, a photo booth, as well as various activities in the gymnasium.

Tina Bennett is the Kelowna Y’s child and youth department manager and she said they wanted to give families the opportunity to spend time with their children.

“We want there to be no barriers for parents to come in and spend time with their kids so we have something happening in every corner of our facility today,” she said.

The pool was open for families but today is special: they were allowed to have ice cream and eat it by the pool.

A bouncy castle, various play equipment and rock climbing were set up in the gym. For younger children, there were specific areas for them to play and do crafts in, and another room for face painting.

There was also a photo booth and of course, a concession stand, with proceeds going to the YMCA’s Strong Kids foundation.

“This has probably been our biggest day. Family Day is always busy because it’s always open to the public, but I think today has been our busiest Family Day,” Bennett added.

“It’s nice for members to be able to come, but also the public to be able to come and see what we have to offer in our facility.”

The fun will go on until 5:00 p.m. today.

READ MORE: Free healthy living program for families launching in Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna-Rutland Lions Club donates $1,500 to YWCA for youth in need

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

YMCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

Just Posted

Salvation Army’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Salmon Arm welcomes you

Make community connections while taking a walk and contributing to $35,000 goal

Letter: South Shuswap incorporation a foregone conclusion?

Writer overwhelmed with information at committee meeting

Snapshot: Valentine’s donations to Shuswap organizations

Shuswap SPCA, SAFE Society receive some love from SASCU Insurance

Sniffing out options for expansion of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant

Public presented with nine site possibilities at open house, feedback to help narrow options

CHIME finds four days of noise, twelve days of silence from space

The radio telescope picked up the first recorded pattern in radio signals from space

Kelowna’s Family YMCA opens doors on Family Day

The entire day was free for the community

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Sicamous Eagles’ playoff hopes dashed by Storm

Kamloops team wins 7-4 in Feb. 14 contest

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Shuswap history in pictures: Fire at AL Fortune

Images from May 1975 blaze at Enderby school

Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

The driver is facing potential charges after power pole collision

South Okanagan mountain bore racist name for a half century

Nkawala Mountain was initially named in connection with the deaths of two black men.

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

Most Read