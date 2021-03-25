Kelowna’s former top cop retires from Southeast RCMP

On March 25 a long motorcade of first responders saluted former Supt. Brent Mundle

The former superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP has officially retired from the force.

This comes six months after Brent Mundle stepped down from his role as officer in charge of the Kelowna detachment, and was transferred to the Southeast District RCMP management team.

On March 25 a long motorcade of first responders marked his official retirement from the force after 28 years of service. RCMP, BC Ambulance and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue passed by the officer who stood waving outside the Southeast District office in Kelowna.

Mundle served as officer in charge at the Kelowna RCMP detachment from December 2016 through October 2020.

In June 2020 it was announced he would be leaving the detachment, transferred to Southeast District. Since then, Supt. Kara Triance has taken over the detachment.

“My time at the Kelowna detachment has meant a great deal to me,” he said at the time. “Working alongside dedicated officers and employees, I feel we accomplished a great deal for the city of Kelowna…”

The announcement of his leave came two days after RCMP told the public of an internal investigation into a rough arrest in downtown Kelowna that was caught on camera. Mundle described the video as “concerning.”

The media were not made aware of the tribute salute to Mundle until after it was finished. Southeast District RCMP announced his retirement on Twitter.

