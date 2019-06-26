Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick said the proposed supportive housing project on McCurdy Road should be ‘paused’ until further notice. (Artist rendering)

Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says 300 people waitlisted for supportive housing

Shelters are at full capacity in Kelowna and over 300 people are on a waitlist for supportive housing, says Central Okanagan Journey Home Society.

“We know that our shelters are full and turn people away regularly. That is about 200 shelter spaces full, plus those still living outside,” executive director Gaelene Askeland said.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

There are at least three more new supportive housing buildings underway that will house about 150 people, but Askeland says that’s not enough.

“More needs to be done.”

Askeland says she expects more will be on the way in upcoming years.

“The Journey Home Strategy set the need at 300 units needed, and BC Housing will have met that by the end of next year,” Askeland said.

She said after Kelowna’s branch of Inn from the Cold’s shelter closed in January it was a struggle to find housing for the people who resided in the facility.

READ MORE: A four-storey supportive housing development on Agassiz Road was approved by council

“There was a concerted effort at the time to move as many of those folks into Heath House, a supportive-housing building on the highway by McCurdy, as well as into the other shelters,” Askeland said.

She says a strategy is in place to improve access to diversion and prevention programs to help people stay housed and stresses there are all kinds of ways a person can become homeless, it’s not only because of substance addictions.

“We hear from people all the time who are on disability and just can’t afford to pay market rates, those who are evicted from their homes, or their leases go way up from one year to another and they simply can’t afford it,” Askeland said.

The next Point-in-Time count to assess the homeless population won’t be done until next spring.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious Rutland car fire as targeted incident of arson
Next story
Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Just Posted

Inaugural White Lake Triathlon hits the ground running

85 competitors take part in community family friendly event

Increased hours comes with relocation of Sicamous recycling depot

Residents will be able to recycle bottles and other household items at one location starting July 2

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Salmon Arm to step up enforcement on water use

City encouraging conservation with Shuswap Lake levels below 2015 lows

Big red treble clef proposed for downtown plaza in Salmon Arm

Idea is to pay tribute to artisans in the community

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious Rutland car fire as targeted incident of arson

A family who raised their voice against the McCurdy Road house has car torched, is it connected?

Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says 300 people waitlisted for supportive housing

Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in North Okanagan

Concerned citizen spots male sleeping in car in residential area

Still months of investigation left into South Okanagan murders

Penticton came to a standstill on April 15, when John Brittain allegedly shot and killed four people

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Chase student tops Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser

KTW Kamloops This Week The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope for… Continue reading

Action imperative on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Chief commissioner into national inquiry encourages governments, private sector to act

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

Most Read