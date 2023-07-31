(KF Aerospace/Facebook)

Kelowna’s KF Aerospace makes the cut with Canadian military

KF to partner with Montreal-based CAE Flight Training

Kelowna’s KF Aerospace and Montreal-based CAE Flight Training have been identified as the preferred bidder to manage the future training program for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

The SkyAlyne partnership will support the training of Canadian military pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers (ACSOs) and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators (AES Ops) through the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program.

The contract is expected to be awarded in 2024.

“SkyAlyne’s proposed solution for FAcT was the collective effort from an outstanding team of individuals and companies from across Canada,” says Tracy Medve, SkyAlyne board chair and CEO, KF Aerospace. “SkyAlyne is ready to execute the FAcT contract and collaborate with Canada and the RCAF on preparing our aircrew for the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Training operations will take place at Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Portage la Prairie (Southport), Manitoba and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

SkyAlyne will lead the rebuilding of facilities and modernization of equipment, including new fleets of training aircraft.

