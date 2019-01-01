Hugo was born at 1 58 a.m.

First baby in B.C. Interior for 2019 named Hugo, born in Kelowna

It’s a boy! Near Year’s baby Hugo makes his entry at 1:58 a.m.

It’s a boy.

A baby by the name of Hugo was the first born in 2019 for both Kelowna and the Interior Health region.

Hugo entered the world at 1:58 a.m. Jan. 1 at Kelowna General Hospital, weighing 8 pounds 11 ounces. Proud parents Francine and Stuart Kyle and three older siblings, Macy, 6, Vivienne, 4, and Solomon, 17 months welcomed him to the world.

Francine, a stay at home mom, said she started to go into labour at around 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31 2018, and the whole thing went very fast.

READ ALSO: WHO IS YOUR NEW YEAR BABY?

“I was the last (labouring mother) to come in last night, and I won the race,” she said, estimating that there were three others who were having babies at the same time.

Dad, Stuart, had predicted that Francine was carrying a New Year’s baby long before, always stretching the doctor-given due date of Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, when people asked.

“It’s the second time he predicted it right,” said Francine.

Mostly, however, it seems as though Hugo is going to be an on-time kind of kid, which Francine said sounds just about right.

“Hugo… it sounds like a prompt, gentleman,” she said, noting that she chose the name for being unique, but “nothing crazy.”

The whole family was on their way out the door by 9 a.m. the next day, having used a midwife and gaining faster release from the hospital. They are excited to start their new adventure together.

Elsewhere, the first baby born in B.C. came into 2019 at exactly 12:01 a.m., and was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

According to Fraser Health and the BC Government, the baby boy weighed in at 8 lbs 3 oz.

The first child born on Vancouver Island arrived at 12:42 a.m. at Victoria General Hospital. The baby’s name is Maverick and felt the “need for speed,” arriving eight days early.

The boy weighed 7 lbs 12 oz and the family is from the Cowichan Valley.

