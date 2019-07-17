Kelowna’s Okanagan Regional Library may not look like the one you grew up with!

New technology and arts programming transforms library operations

The Okanagan Regional Library in Kelowna is keeping up with the times as they turn a page to the digital age.

For several years the Library has been introducing new electronics and operating systems to benefit the community interested in arts, technology, math and science in part of STEAM programming, but now they have taken it to the next level with robots.

“We are excited to introduce the makerspace to all ages, we anticipate the digitizing station will be very popular because people can bring their old VHS’s or family photos and put them into a digital format,” said head librarian Christopher Stephenson.

READ MORE: Okanagan Regional Library opens branch at UBCO

The makerspace is now open to the public offering a 3D Printer, Cricut Cutter, Dobot Robotic Arm, Sphero Robots, Digitization stations and software, A circuitry demonstration, A green-screen booth, A whisper room, Snap Circuits, KEVA building-challenge station.

The new additions were made possible by working with sponsors including Women in Trades, First Nations, schools, various community arts groups, and homeschool associations.

“We are really highly motivated to work with some of our community partners, people with ideas on how the room could be used and not only for technology but in the arts as well because we are in the cultural district,” said Stephenson.

READ MORE: All the cool stuff is at the library

He said the library will be offering training sessions in groups of three to certify people interested in using the equipment. The possible training times could fall on Wednesday and Saturday nights but Stephenson said scheduling isn’t set in stone at this time and those interested should call or visit the library website to make an appointment.

Stephenson said there are many more upgrades in the makes dependent on fundraising efforts, but the library hopes to open a Makerspace, a Business Centre (to be called the Idea Hive), a sound studio and a Children’s and Teens area.

“In recent years we’ve already made some significant changes, like the new large meeting rooms, modern self-checkout stations, and mobile shelving so we can easily reconfigure the library for special events,” said Stephenson.

