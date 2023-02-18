The Keremeos public is to look out for a metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan that could be in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts in town. (Keremeos RCMP)

The Keremeos public is to look out for a metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan that could be in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts in town. (Keremeos RCMP)

Keremeos RCMP looking for unique vehicle related to recent catalytic converter thefts

The public is to look out for a metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan

After a spree of catalytic converter thefts, the Keremeos RCMP are suspecting a unique vehicle is associated with the acts.

On Feb. 6 and 7, the RCMP received reports of occupants of a metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan were the ones responsible for two separate catalytic converter thefts. Surveillance cameras saw three occupants in the footage.

“This vehicle will stand out,” said South Okanagan RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Dayne Lyons. “We hope that someone will see this vehicle in the area and notify police. We are conducting patrols, but any extra eyes are greatly appreciated.”

Anyone who can identify the person or knows any information is asked to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 with the file number 2023-130.

READ MORE: Interior Health issues alert for dangerous drugs in Penticton

READ MORE: Keremeos’ Grist Mill brings back and expands Pantry Share program

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KeremeosRCMPtheft

Previous story
Efforts afoot to correctly identify one leg of Alexander Mackenzie’s 1793 travels near Bella Coola
Next story
Salmon Arm man faces 3 more child pornography-related charges

Just Posted

On Feb. 14, 2023, three additional child pornography-related charges were entered in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm against Brecken Peters, 25, from Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man faces 3 more child pornography-related charges

The black-capped chickadee sees the world in detail and colours that we can only imagine. (John G Woods photo)
Column: Seeing eye-to-eye with a chickadee on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is one of 114 fire departments in B.C. to receive a share of $6.3 million in provincial funding for equipment and training, the B.C. government announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funds assist North Okanagan, Shuswap volunteer fire departments

Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.
Resident thrilled with ‘ice caves’ rising up near shore of Little Shuswap Lake