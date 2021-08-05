Scales of justice. (File photo)

Keremeos woman charged with arson makes court appearance

In July, firefighters attended several suspicious fires on one property

A Keremeos woman charged with arson by negligence made an appearance in Penticton Provincial court on Wednesday.

Naleen Barchuk, 39, was in court to consult legal counsel. She makes her next court appearance on Sept. 15.

The arson is in connection to an incident that took place on July 16 in Keremeos.

On that day, the RCMP confirmed that a 39-year-old Keremeos resident was arrested for allegedly committing arson, following a series of suspicious fires.

Const. James Grandy with the Penticton detachment confirmed that a woman had been taken into custody on July 16.

The Keremeos Fire Department had responded to four fires on the same day at a single property in Keremeos, as well as to a grassfire on the same property a few days earlier.

Multiple ‘ghost’ fires had also been reported for the same property, said police.

