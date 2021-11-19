Kevin Flynn to serve third year as Columbia Shuswap Regional District board chair

Kevin Flynn will chair Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board meetings for another year.

At its Nov. 18 meeting, the CSRD’s board of directors voted for Kevin Flynn to remain as their chair. He’s a longstanding member of the CSRD board as well as a City of Salmon Arm councillor. He was first elected as chair in November 2019.

Electoral Area F director Jay Simpson was elected as vice-chair; it will be his first time serving in the role. Flynn had high praise for outgoing vice-chair Rhona Martin, Electoral Area E’s director.

“I have learned from her all along, thank you Rhona for all of your work. You care about all of us, our staff and our constituents,” said Flynn. “Thank you for all your time; director Simpson and I will do our best to make you proud.”

In addition to selecting their chair and vice-chair for 2022, CSRD board members also voted to adopt their meeting schedule for 2022. Regular board meetings will be on the third Thursday of each month, with three exceptions.

The September 2022 board meeting is moved to Sept. 22 due to the Union of BC Municipalities convention; the October board meeting will be one week earlier than usual on Oct. 13 due to the general local election on Oct. 15; and the December board meeting is moved to Dec. 9.

