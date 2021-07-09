KFC, Burger King proposed for Main Street in Sicamous

A proposal to redevelop a building on Main Street for the future home of a Burger King and Kentucky Fried Chicken has been submitted to the District of Sicamous.
The proposal, from a company called Hemkund Developments, will be read at the district’s planning and development committee meeting on July 14.
The two restaurants, which would be serviced by drive-thrus, would be located at 534 Main St. – the former Mountain Park Motorsports site – if approved.
The proposal for the property also includes plans for a convenience store, outdoor amenity areas and landscaping.
Additionally, it mentions possible future development of a hotel and gas islands at 530 Main St.
The agent on the application, Mark O’Connor of OKE 8 Designs Inc., will be presenting the proposal at the July 14 meeting for feedback before bringing it to council at a later date.
@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.