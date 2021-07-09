A Burger King, a Kentucky Fried Chicken and a convenience store are proposed to go in the former Mountainpark Motorsports building at 534 Main Street in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)

A Burger King, a Kentucky Fried Chicken and a convenience store are proposed to go in the former Mountainpark Motorsports building at 534 Main Street in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)

KFC, Burger King proposed for Main Street in Sicamous

Proposal on agenda for July 14 planning and development committee meeting

A proposal to redevelop a building on Main Street for the future home of a Burger King and Kentucky Fried Chicken has been submitted to the District of Sicamous.

The proposal, from a company called Hemkund Developments, will be read at the district’s planning and development committee meeting on July 14.

The two restaurants, which would be serviced by drive-thrus, would be located at 534 Main St. – the former Mountain Park Motorsports site – if approved.

The proposal for the property also includes plans for a convenience store, outdoor amenity areas and landscaping.

Additionally, it mentions possible future development of a hotel and gas islands at 530 Main St.

The agent on the application, Mark O’Connor of OKE 8 Designs Inc., will be presenting the proposal at the July 14 meeting for feedback before bringing it to council at a later date.

Read more: Do you know your B.C. wildfire terminology?

Read more: Several new ‘spot-sized’ fires sparked overnight in Shuswap

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
Rising rivers in the Shuswap raise alarm about accelerated glacier melt
Next story
Morning Start: Many Americans would choose dogs over love

Just Posted

A Burger King, a Kentucky Fried Chicken and a convenience store are proposed to go in the former Mountainpark Motorsports building at 534 Main Street in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)
KFC, Burger King proposed for Main Street in Sicamous

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Many Americans would choose dogs over love

Shuswap Theatre is bringing back its popular Theatre on the Edge festival. This year’s event will be held online on July 16 to 18, with performances followed by artist chats and interviews. (Contributed)
Technology dissolves boundaries for return of Shuswap Theatre’s TOTE fest

Shuswap fires getting smaller or being held as of Thursday evening, July 8, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Service image)
Spot wildfires in the Shuswap getting smaller or holding steady