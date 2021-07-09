KFC, Burger King proposed for Main Street in Sicamous

Proposal on agenda for July 14 planning and development committee meeting

A Burger King, a Kentucky Fried Chicken and a convenience store are proposed to go in the former Mountainpark Motorsports building at 534 Main Street in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)

A proposal to redevelop a building on Main Street for the future home of a Burger King and Kentucky Fried Chicken has been submitted to the District of Sicamous.

The proposal, from a company called Hemkund Developments, will be read at the district’s planning and development committee meeting on July 14.

The two restaurants, which would be serviced by drive-thrus, would be located at 534 Main St. – the former Mountain Park Motorsports site – if approved.

The proposal for the property also includes plans for a convenience store, outdoor amenity areas and landscaping.

Additionally, it mentions possible future development of a hotel and gas islands at 530 Main St.

The agent on the application, Mark O’Connor of OKE 8 Designs Inc., will be presenting the proposal at the July 14 meeting for feedback before bringing it to council at a later date.

