Kicking Horse eyes Dec. 10 opening day

Snow seekers can mark down Friday, Dec. 10 as a tentative opening date for Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, with the resort announcing that they are planning to resume winter operations in just under 70 days.

The ski season will see COVID-19 protocols from last year continue, with mandatory masks in all areas were guests congregate and maintaining six feet of distance.

At this time protocols surrounding lifts and the gondola have not been released – last year, only those in the same cohort were allowed to ride the gondola and lifts together.

Policy surrounding childcare services, food and beverage and winter sports school have yet to be released as well.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort requires customers to be vaccinated for indoor dining facilities as of Sept. 13.

This would include Eagle’s Eye Restaurant and any other indoor dining facilities on-site of the resort.

While proof of vaccination was not required for purchase of lift tickets this summer, Kicking Horse has not yet announced the plan for the winter season.

“At this time, we have not determined if vaccine verification will be required to visit our resorts or if they will only impact certain inside operations,” reads a statement on the Kicking Horse website.

“Once we have more information, we will communicate our decision and all the options for our guests well before the start of the ski season.”

2021-22 season passes are on sale now, with the fall winter pass sale wrapping up on Oct. 15 for early bird pricing.

All season passes must be processed online, including filling out waivers and uploading photos. Passes will be mailed and will need up to 10 business days from the time of approval to be delivered.

Skiing and Snowboarding