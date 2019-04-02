File photo.

Kidney Walk returns to Kelowna

The fight against kidney disease has three Okanagan events on June 2

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is bringing the Kidney Walk back to the Okanagan a bit earlier this year.

With three walks scheduled over the Okanagan on June 2, the annual fundraiser for kidney transplantation and organ donation is looking to surpass last year’s donation total of $317,000.

“Patients, caregivers, medical professionals, family members, and other caring and compassionate individuals participate in The Kidney Foundation of Canada’s cornerstone fundraising event to help support innovative and ground-breaking research projects and to offer crucial programs and services to the thousands of people living with kidney disease,” said Kidney Walk coordinator Heather Sharpe in a statement.

READ MORE: Okanagan man reflects on life after being a recipient of kidney transplant

READ MORE: Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Kelowna’s walk will start at Boyce-Gyro Park, while Vernon will host a walk at Polson Park and Penticton’s will be at Gyro Park.

Volunteers in 16 communities throughout B.C. and Yukon participated in the 2018 walk. The Kidney Foundation said that support in the walks can result in hope to one in 10 British Columbians who have kidney disease, and that all donations go to fund kidney research, programs and services to individuals and families affected by kidney disease.

READ MORE: Kidney Walk in Kelowna set for Sept. 23

More information can be found at kidneywalk.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours
Next story
B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Just Posted

World Autism Awareness Day in the Okanagan

Autism Okanagan has Autism Spectrum Disorder support, programs and events running all year

Firefighters respond to brush fire behind Balmoral Store

Firefighters have knocked down a brush fire near the Balmoral Store. A… Continue reading

Sicamous RCMP arrest man for attempted muder

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

Firefighters take charge in emergency scenarios

Members of several CSRD firehalls gather for training exercise

Hirose scores first NHL goal and win for Red Wings

Former Silverbacks’ tie-breaker against Boston Bruins helps Detroit claim victory

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

BREAKING: Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s been kicked out of Liberal caucus

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Kelowna man charged in relation to Rutland gas station armed robberies

Kyle Watts-Watling has been charged with four counts of armed robbery

Salmon Arm Jewels return from tropical training trip

Shuswap soccer players return from Hawaii after successful international outing

Beloved South Okanagan bakery has plans to re-open

Community meeting sparked new interest to keep the unique bakery open

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Anglers anxious to get back out on the water

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Most Read