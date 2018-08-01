In this file photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP)

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

A killer whale that has been pushing the body of her newborn calf since it died last week is getting help from members of her pod, including her son who is bringing her food.

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24 as other members of the southern resident pod hover nearby.

READ MORE: Endangered killer whale dies off B.C. coast

RELATED: A new addition to J pod of orca whales

Ken Balcomb, the senior whale scientist at Center For Whale Research in Washington state, says despite concerns the mother’s state of grief is affecting her health, the animal appears in good condition.

He says it will take at least one month for the whale to show signs of deteriorating health, and at this time it appears her son is supplying food for the mother.

Balcomb says it’s unclear if the whale is still pushing her calf because the pod hasn’t been seen since Monday night.

He says the death of the calf last month is another sad chapter in the ongoing struggle for survival facing the remaining 75 endangered southern resident whales.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire reported at Monte Lake

Just Posted

Volunteers battle thick brush to clear trail near Malakwa

Five volunteers assisted Shuswap Trail Alliance and BC Parks staff

North Okanagan-Shuswap agriculture remains diverse

MP Mel Arnold holds public hall meeting on area agriculture

Column: Caution is key in preventing fires

Salmon Arm is topping the danger rating charts at 5 or extreme danger

Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures and rain are forecast over the next few days

UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

‘Nobody’s child’: A B.C. woman’s journey to healing from the ’60s Scoop

Tricia Bates, 49, says she only got confirmation this year that she was part of the ’60s Scoop

UPDATED: Person flown to hospital after float plane crash north of Pemberton

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

UPDATE: New fires sparked at Mabel and Monte Lakes

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

UPDATE: Wildfire reported at Monte Lake

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze near Monte Lake

Shuswap 4-H marks achievements

With support from Farm Credit Canada, Shuswap 4-H Club celebrated their Achievement… Continue reading

Most Read