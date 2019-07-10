Kingfisher Interpretive Centre celebrates Year of the Salmon

Series of summer events to raise awareness of salmon conservation

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is hosting a series of events during the summer to raise awareness of salmon conservation.

Celebrating the International Year of the Salmon, the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre has events scheduled throughout the Shuswap as part of a five-year outreach and research initiative instigated by the North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission (NPAFC) and the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization (NASCO).

One of the areas that will be examined in the initiative is how different communities are able to contribute to sustaining salmon populations. The interpretive centre has been involved in salmon conservation efforts through local community-run salmon hatcheries.

The first event of the summer will kick off Sunday, July 14, with a Cedars and Salmon open house. The event will include family-based activities like an interactive water bug display, a mini watershed diorama and a guided tour around the rainforest.

The annual Learn to Fish event will be taking place on Sunday, July 28. The event provides angling opportunities for youth and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10, the interpretive centre will host a Paint ‘n Sip fundraiser sponsored by Brush and Barrel and Edge of the Earth Vineyards. Sticking with the salmon theme, for $50 participants can taste a variety of wines and receive instruction on how to paint your own salmon portrait.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, The Lorax will make a guest appearance at 10:30 a.m. and will offer insight to children about the nature around them.

