Kingfisher Interpretive Centre receives funding for education

Students to focus on conservation with chinook salmon rearing project

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre has received funding from The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) to help educate the Shuswap on salmon conservation.

The Shuswap River Chinook Education project is one of 33 fish and wildlife projects that together have received $1.9 million from the FWCP. The Shuswap project specifically received $6,000.

The FWCP is formed from a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and Public Stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.

Read more: Kingfisher Interpretive Centre celebrates Year of the Salmon

Read more: Okanagan elementary schools help Chinook salmon

Led by the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society, this Shuswap project is part of Fisheries & Oceans Canada Streams to Sea program. Students from four local school districts will be invited to participate in a full day of learning about the chinook life cycle, the role of chinook in the food chain and their place in First Nations culture. Chinook salmon eggs will also be provided to 40 classroom aquariums to engage students in rearing the fish.

“Education is a critical aspect of restoring fish and wildlife,” said Julie Fournier, FWCP’s Coastal Region Manager. “We’re proud to lay the foundation for the long-term protection of salmon in the Shuswap River Watershed by engaging the local community.”

Across its Coastal, Columbia, and Peace Regions, the FWCP has approved approximately $9.2 million for 97 projects.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
14,147 signatures to oppose BC Housing project in Kelowna

Just Posted

The wait for opening of new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery soon to end

City of Salmon Arm receives its official licence to operate, grand opening set for August

Salmon Arm receives funding to look at food innovation centre

City taking part in B.C. government effort to establish provincial food hub network

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow

Successful master bakers find inspiration in Salmon Arm

Markus and Ursula Jaeger embrace community and opportunities it provides

Public concerns prompt deferral of rezoning for Sicamous RV park

Zoning amendment would allow seasonal RV parking on land reserved for single-family homes

Boy raises money for B.C. Burn Fund through his book stops in Kelowna

Nathan McTaggart stopped at Kelowna Fire Department to share his stories

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre receives funding for education

Students to focus on conservation with chinook salmon rearing project

14,147 signatures to oppose BC Housing project in Kelowna

A petition against the McCurdy house in Rutland exceeds target

Rare car on display at Summerland winery

DeLorean sports car is one of 9,200 ever built, 3,000 remaining today

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Car seat donated to NeighbourLink Summerland

In previous years, couple had donated bicycles to community organization

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Shuswap U16 girls soccer team nets third place at provincial championships

Bronze medal earned with tie-breaker in second overtime

Most Read