Kingfisher Interpretive Centre receives funding for education

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre has received funding from The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) to help educate the Shuswap on salmon conservation.

The Shuswap River Chinook Education project is one of 33 fish and wildlife projects that together have received $1.9 million from the FWCP. The Shuswap project specifically received $6,000.

The FWCP is formed from a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and Public Stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.

Led by the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society, this Shuswap project is part of Fisheries & Oceans Canada Streams to Sea program. Students from four local school districts will be invited to participate in a full day of learning about the chinook life cycle, the role of chinook in the food chain and their place in First Nations culture. Chinook salmon eggs will also be provided to 40 classroom aquariums to engage students in rearing the fish.

“Education is a critical aspect of restoring fish and wildlife,” said Julie Fournier, FWCP’s Coastal Region Manager. “We’re proud to lay the foundation for the long-term protection of salmon in the Shuswap River Watershed by engaging the local community.”

Across its Coastal, Columbia, and Peace Regions, the FWCP has approved approximately $9.2 million for 97 projects.

