Knife-wielding man robs Chase Groceteria

The Chase RCMP are seeking the public’s help in apprehending a man who robbed the Chase Groceteria on Jan. 21.

According to the RCMP an unknown male entered the store located at the corner of Pine Street and 2 Ave, brandished a knife and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect fled the scene on foot after receiving the money.

The suspect is described as a First Nations man who stand approximately 5’6” tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater and grey pants and disguised his face with a red handkerchief at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.