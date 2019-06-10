Knife-wielding woman robs store in Salmon Arm

Police make an arrest shortly after the June 6 robbery

(File Photo)

Police say a knife-wielding woman robbed a business along the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm on Thursday, June 6, but was apprehended shortly after.

At 10:36 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a hold-up alarm from the Husky gas station at the corner of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street. They were told that a woman who was known to staff at the store came in brandishing a knife and demanded money. She left on foot after receiving the cash.

Read More: Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Read More: Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

The robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras and police were able to identify the suspect. The woman was located by police an hour later; police say she was two blocks away from the gas station in a vehicle but had returned home to change her clothes.

Read More: Shuswap entrepreneurs tap into mobile craft beer niche

Read More: Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

The woman was arrested and a search of her home turned up items related to the robbery. The store clerk was not harmed and some of the stolen property was recovered.

The suspect was released with a court date set for June 18.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two people dead after South Okanagan boating collision

Just Posted

Knife-wielding woman robs store in Salmon Arm

Police make an arrest shortly after the June 6 robbery

Shuswap entrepreneurs tap into mobile craft beer niche

A husband and wife duo have converted a Ford pick-up into a mobile bar

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

Mix of sun and clouds in Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen

Your Monday weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen

Local musician and model hopes to be Maxim Magazine’s next covergirl

She has won four rounds already and is currently in the semi-finals

Okanagan Antique Tractor and Machinery Fair celebrates 20 years

Father Pandosy Mission in Kelowna hosted tractors and vintage cars dating back 100 years

Two people dead after South Okanagan boating collision

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

One dead after South Okanagan motorcycle collision

RCMP said the analyst report will determine if any charges are being considered

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

Facebook launches political-ad tool, but still allows some controversial content

Starting June 30, political ads that appear on Facebook are to show who paid for them

Most Read