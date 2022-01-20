Hume School in Nelson is one of several that have sent letters alerting parents to absenteeism potentially linked to COVID-19. Photo: Tyler Harper

Hume School in Nelson is one of several that have sent letters alerting parents to absenteeism potentially linked to COVID-19. Photo: Tyler Harper

Kootenay school district becomes 3rd in B.C. to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The announcement makes the district the third in B.C. to require vaccinations

All School District 8 staff will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of March 11.

If they don’t, the district will require them to undergo regular rapid testing or be put on unpaid leave. Students won’t be required to submit their vaccination status.

The district’s board of trustees voted in favour of the plan in an in-camera meeting Jan. 18, and announced it Thursday. The decision makes SD8, which includes schools in the Nelson and Creston areas, the third district in B.C. to require proof of vaccination from staff after previous announcements in Delta and Revelstoke.

An order issued Monday by public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave health authorities the option to ask districts for the vaccination status of staff.

SD8 superintendent Trish Smillie said Thursday the district has not yet received that request from Interior Health. Its plan, she said, is a proactive measure meant to protect staff and students from the virus.

Part of the district’s dilemma, Smillie said, is staff who take sick days currently don’t have to disclose if they have COVID-19.

“We have staff absences that we believe are reflective of the illness,” she said. “We don’t know if that’s COVID or not. At this point we have been very fortunate to remain open at all of our sites.”

Smillie could not yet say how often unvaccinated staff would be required to undergo rapid testing — she said that will be guided by the BC Public School Employers’ Association — or who will pay for the tests. Consultation on the specifics of the plan, she said, is still underway with unions and the district’s Indigenous partners.

The order comes as Omicron has led to a surge in local COVID-19 cases.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) announced Wednesday that the Nelson area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, had reported a record 232 cases during the week of Jan. 9 to 15.

That number is likely inaccurate due to the BC CDC’s recommendation that only people with COVID-19 symptoms who are also at risk of severe disease, or those who work in high-risk settings such as health care, should get tested.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear how many staff and students have become infected since schools reopened Jan. 10.

Parents from nine Nelson-area schools have also received letters from principals alerting them to attendance numbers that require a public health investigation, but no schools have been closed.

The Ministry of Education has stated functional closures will be considered if a school’s attendance drops 10 per cent below historical norms, or if fewer than 75 per cent of students in a grade are in present.

Smillie said parents have so far been supportive of staff since schools reopened.

“We just need to be compassionate towards each other as we go forward and continue working on our health and safety to keep each other safe and to care about the well being of others.”

READ MORE:

Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

B.C. CDC updates COVID isolation time back up to 10 days for unvaccinated adults

Advocates say lengthy COVID isolation for seniors in care may do more harm than good

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Compost boss gets hate mail over piles of dead pigs near Princeton
Next story
PBO report questions need for Liberals’ planned stimulus spending

Just Posted

School District 83 superintendent Donna Kriger praised Armstrong Elementary School principal Corrinne Langston for doing a “tremendous job managing a very, very difficult situation.” A two-day functional closure due to a staffing shortage began on Friday, Jan. 14, and was extended the following week to Friday, Jan. 21. (File photo )
North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees cautioned COVID-19 may push some schools online

Haldane Elementary School in Chase announced Thursday, Jan. 20, that due to a shortage of staff a functional closure would take place Friday, Jan. 21, when parents will be notified if students will return to in-class learning or move to online instruction on Monday. (Google images)
Staffing shortage at Chase elementary school prompts one-day closure

From left, Shuswap Food Action Society Melanie Bennett and Serena Caner, SASCU president and CEO Barry Delaney, Askew’s Foods president Claire Askew and Askew’s operations manager Dave Wallace show their support for the upcoming Coldest Night of the Year walk/fundraiser which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 26. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm residents warming up for walk in Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Silver Creek resident Pat Peebles has launched a petition in response to the spike in assessed property values seen throughout North Okanagan-Shuswap communities. (Facebook image)
‘Fight it’: Spike in assessed property values prompts Shuswap woman to start petition