Lack of 24 hour pharmacies, leaves Okanagan father looking for alternatives

What do you do when you need prescriptions and the pharmacy is closed?

In the Okanagan Valley, finding a pharmacy after midnight for your medication needs may be difficult.

This was the case for an Okanagan father when he went to a local pharmacy for medication for his daughter, which he believed to be open 24 hours.

“The Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall on Harvey Avenue, was 24 hours a day and I had gone there a few times in the later hours and then when I went back in December I spoke to a staff member and she said they got a memo from Loblaws, saying the store was now closed at 10 p.m.”

With no other 24 hour pharmacies in the Okanagan, Interior Health states people will have to go to the hospital. Kelowna General Hosptial supports in-patients with their medication needs, but do not fill prescriptions.

If you are discharged from the hospital when pharmacies aren’t open, doctors will make sure patients medication needs are met until a local pharmacy will dispense the prescription.

Alternatively, people can call HealthLink BC at 811, which has a pharmacist available on a 24 hour basis to answer any medical questions.

Most Read