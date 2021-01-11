Lake Country home damaged in fire

A Lake Country home was damaged in an early morning fire Monday.
Firefighters were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 2021, to reports of a structure fire off Commonwealth Road.
The fire was contained to the north part of a structure on the west side of Highway 97 with smoke impact throughout the house and fire damage to the north exterior and interior, District of Lake Country communications officer Karen Miller said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
