UPDATE: Lake Country home destroyed in massive blaze

Smoke from Lake Country structure fire seen from across Okanagan Lake. Mario Geko.Smoke from Lake Country structure fire seen from across Okanagan Lake. Mario Geko.
Lake Country house fire. Amandalina Letterio/ Capital NewsLake Country house fire. Amandalina Letterio/ Capital News
UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

A family dog that went missing during a structure fire in Lake Country has been safely rescued from the home.

According to a neighbour, the family wasn’t home when the blaze sparked and had only moved into the house within the last three months.

Fire crews managed to save two adult dogs and eight puppies from the home, while the third dog was later rescued.

The blaze sparked at about 3:40 p.m. and continued to burn for almost two hours. Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

The family is now in the care of Emergency Social Services.

It’s unclear how the fire started, however, the appeards to be completely destroyed.

————-

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

The homeowners of a residence that went up in flames, Thursday afternoon, have arrived on the scene.

No one was in the house when the fire sparked. According to one woman, one of the family’s dogs is missing.

Neighbours in the area are asked to check their yards for the lost pup.

Two large dogs and eight puppies were reportedly removed from the home and are safe.

Fire crews remain on scene as flames can still be seen coming from the back of the house.

———————

UPDATE: 4:36 p.m.

Five fire trucks are responding to a massive blaze in Lake Country.

According to those on scene, the structure fire reported about 3:40 p.m. is causing significant smoke in the area.

RCMP has blocked off Hallam Drive. One ambulance and three unmarked police vehicles are also on scene.

According to one RCMP officer, there was no one home when the fire sparked.

ORIGINAL:

Smoke can be seen rising above Lake Country after a reported structure fire broke out, Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews are headed to 10839 Hallam Drive after a call came in that flames were seen coming from a building about 3:40 p.m.

Residents living on Westside Road claim they can see smoke rising from across Okanagan Lake.

Black Press has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more information shortly.

READ MORE: Kelowna man cuffed after carjacking in Vernon

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate death at ‘house from hell’

