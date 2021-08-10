Lake Country council would like to see a new police officer take on the role of school liaison for local schools. Photo: Contributed

Lake Country man charged with attempted murder

Assault with a weapon an isolated incident, police say

A Lake Country man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault with a weapon resulted in serious injuries.

Lake Country RCMP responded to reports of an assault around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at a business in the 12000 block of Pow Road.

Officers found a man who was suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and the suspect was still on the scene and immediately taken into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police determined the two men were known to each and the incident was isolated.

Jermain Goren Walker, 29, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody.

No further information will be released as the matter is before court.

READ MORE: Fast-moving fire scorched tires as woman fled from Monte Lake

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smoke and heat coming to Okanagan valley

Just Posted

Smoke from the Tremont Creek wildfire burning on a mountain rises in the distance behind a home in Ashcroft, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. British Columbia’s wildfire danger map shows a low to moderate fire risk over much of the province after a rainy weekend, but the extreme risk is expected to resume quickly as another hot spell arrives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fast-moving fire scorched tires as woman fled from Monte Lake

Heavy smoke from wildfires continued to blanket Salmon Arm on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Caring for our own amid wildfire/tourist season

National and international bestselling author, Gail Anderson-Dargatz, pictured here at Salmon Arm Bay with the wharf behind her, discusses her latest book, The Almost Wife. (Mitch Krupp photo)
Shuswap best-selling author Gail Anderson-Dargatz reveals details about new book

(Shutterstock)
Morning Start: A narwhal’s tusk can reveal its past living conditions