Lake Country Mountie accused of assault responds to civil lawsuit

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a man’s hand during a traffic stop; RCMP refute man’s claims

The RCMP is refuting claims a Lake Country Mountie broke a man’s hand during a traffic stop on Highway 97.

The response comes more than four months after Dustin Blondin filed a lawsuit naming Const. Julius Prommer and the Attorney General of Canada in relation to the September 2020 incident.

Blondin was arrested on Sept. 11, after being pulled over while speeding. It’s during this arrest he claims Const. Prommer assaulted him, breaking his hand.

While Blondin describes the attack as unprovoked, the RCMP’s response to the civil claim alleges Blondin became belligerent after being told his vehicle would be impounded. Blondin allegedly attempted to kick another officer on-scene, Const. Marshinew, while the two were arguing over a wooden table and other possessions Blondin wanted to take with him while his car was in the impound. Marshinew told Blondin the items would not fit inside the RCMP cruiser but Blondin continued to struggle.

Following the alleged kick, Prommer claims he attempted to arrest Blondin for obstruction and assaulting a police officer.

“After a brief struggle, during which the [Blondin] was spinning around, flailing his arms, and trying to get away from Const. Prommer, [Blondin] fell to the ground, dragging Const. Prommer and Const. Marshinew to the pavement with him,” the lawsuit claims. “[Blondin] continued to twist and struggle on the ground but eventually Const. Prommer managed to handcuff and escort him to the police vehicle.”

In the cruiser, Prommer states he saw Blondin using a cellphone which he refused to hand over to the officers. Eventually, with assistance from Marshinew, Prommer held Blondin down by his shoulders and retrieved the phone.

“As he did, [Blondin] bit into Const. Prommer’s arm,” the claim states.

Blondin needed surgery due to the injuries allegedly caused by Prommer, leaving the hospital with 10 screws and a metal plate in his hand.

“At all material times, Const. Prommer acted reasonably, in good faith, with reasonable care, and without malice in his interactions with [Blondin],” claimed the defendants.

The allegations outlined in the civil claim and the response have not been tested in court.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is also looking into the matter.

Prommer is facing a separate lawsuit filed by a woman whose leg was broken during a 2018 arrest.

