Lake Country stations have fuel, amid recent gas shortage

Reports of a severe gas shortage in Lake Country appear unfounded heading into the weekend.
A Kelowna-to-Vernon commuter informed Black Press Media that he was trying to fuel up his vehicle at three stations in Lake Country Friday morning before 6:30 a.m. and was told at one location that “all of the stations were out of fuel.”
But a few phone calls to six stations in Lake Country revealed quite the opposite.
All six said they had gas; two said they were out of Regular fuel (7-Eleven, Shell) but were selling Supreme gas at lower prices.
Social media users have taken to community pages to share which stations are out of gas in recent weeks.
The gas shortage is due to extended spring maintenance at the Suncor refinery in Edmonton.
