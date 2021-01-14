Lake Country trims tax increase back to 3.25 per cent

Several road closures were in effect Jan. 13 due to downed trees, but meanwhile many residents are hoping Lake Country will invest in fixing damaged roads in 2021. (District of Lake Country photo)

A first crack at the numbers and Lake Country council has managed to cut the proposed tax hike down slightly.

The district was initially looking at a 3.49 per cent increase for 2021. But first reading of the financial plan Jan. 12 includes an increase of 3.25 per cent.

“So, unless something changes, we will end up close to that number,” Oyama Coun. Todd McKenzie said.

A couple smaller add-ons still need to be discussed, and McKenzie wants to hear from residents about road repair priority.

“With so many people complaining about the roads, should we direct some funds towards that?” McKenzie said. “Only reason we didn’t discuss some extra funds for that already is because we are wanting to do an updated inventory of the condition of our roads to start with. That is to take place this year and give us a more accurate picture of the scope of the work that needs to be taken care of and with a rough timeline. I would like to hear whether you feel it is a prudent move to do this year or whether we put it off until next year and enjoy the lower tax increase?”

The financial plan will be available at a virtual town hall on Feb. 9 where the community can weigh in. You can also submit comments or questions online via Let’s Talk.

Resident Kim Meyer agrees that road paving needs to be made a priority.

“We have roads that get continually patched and fall apart weeks later. I’ve been waiting years for these roads to be repaired properly, we get tax increases every year yet the roads are not fixed,” Meyer said on letstalk.lakecountry.bc.ca.

Lake Country is also putting funds into bylaw enforcement by adding one full-time officer. The addition will cost approximately $85,000 per year, plus one part time administrative support for bylaw enforcement at an estimated cost of $32,000 annually. These positions are being funded through the COVID-19 safe restart grant.

Municipal Governmenttaxes