Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm returning to 2-way with parallel parking

Two-way traffic and parallel parking will be returning to Lakeshore Drive as soon as the city’s annual spring street-sweeping program is complete.

Although Downtown Salmon Arm and the city’s Downtown Parking Commission (DPC) favour maintaining angle parking on Lakeshore, an investigation by city staff has shown it’s not possible with two-way traffic.

“The results concluded the current road width can’t safely accommodate the angle parking – and that is at a reduced angle. There is 45-degree angle, 60-degree angle and 30-degree angle parking. So we looked at all three; each has its own impact. But the 30-degree is the least impacting and it still encroaches into the driving lane. This is also done through the Transportation Association of Canada, the geometric design guidelines we looked at, as well as our own zoning bylaw for the angles,” said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, at council’s April 11 meeting.

He said it’s unfortunate angle parking can’t safely be put along that street, but the city needs to have two-way traffic along Lakeshore “in order to keep the downtown functioning. When Alexander Street is closed for periodic events, there really is a loss of circulation in the downtown core and so as soon as the street sweeping program is complete, we will reinstate the two-way traffic as well as the parallel parking.”

The street-sweeping program is expected to continue for at least another three to four weeks, Niewenhuizen said. It is slow-going this year because of a lot of sand on the streets and not much spring precipitation.

Once the underpass is complete in early May, the CP Rail crossing at Narcisse and 3rd Streets NW will have safety restrictions placed on it, he noted. Larger commercial traffic, such as tractor trailer units and boat trailers, will be directed to use the Ross Street underpass.

Read more: City gives the nod to two more sidewalk cafes on Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street

Read more: Firefighters in Salmon Arm respond to calls over weekend involving people living rough

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmparkingSalmon Arm council