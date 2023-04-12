Lakeshore Drive will return to a two-way street and angle parking will become parallel parking. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Lakeshore Drive will return to a two-way street and angle parking will become parallel parking. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm returning to 2-way with parallel parking

Study by city staff shows angle parking unsafe for the 2-way street

Two-way traffic and parallel parking will be returning to Lakeshore Drive as soon as the city’s annual spring street-sweeping program is complete.

Although Downtown Salmon Arm and the city’s Downtown Parking Commission (DPC) favour maintaining angle parking on Lakeshore, an investigation by city staff has shown it’s not possible with two-way traffic.

“The results concluded the current road width can’t safely accommodate the angle parking – and that is at a reduced angle. There is 45-degree angle, 60-degree angle and 30-degree angle parking. So we looked at all three; each has its own impact. But the 30-degree is the least impacting and it still encroaches into the driving lane. This is also done through the Transportation Association of Canada, the geometric design guidelines we looked at, as well as our own zoning bylaw for the angles,” said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, at council’s April 11 meeting.

He said it’s unfortunate angle parking can’t safely be put along that street, but the city needs to have two-way traffic along Lakeshore “in order to keep the downtown functioning. When Alexander Street is closed for periodic events, there really is a loss of circulation in the downtown core and so as soon as the street sweeping program is complete, we will reinstate the two-way traffic as well as the parallel parking.”

The street-sweeping program is expected to continue for at least another three to four weeks, Niewenhuizen said. It is slow-going this year because of a lot of sand on the streets and not much spring precipitation.

Once the underpass is complete in early May, the CP Rail crossing at Narcisse and 3rd Streets NW will have safety restrictions placed on it, he noted. Larger commercial traffic, such as tractor trailer units and boat trailers, will be directed to use the Ross Street underpass.

Read more: City gives the nod to two more sidewalk cafes on Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street

Read more: Firefighters in Salmon Arm respond to calls over weekend involving people living rough


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmparkingSalmon Arm council

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3-vehicle crash blocks southbound traffic on Highway 97 near Kelowna airport
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. senior wants to say thank you to good Samaritan who saved his life

Just Posted

Ed and Christine Doerfling struggled to find affordable housing and are now looking to help their son, his oldest daughter and their pets, including a therapy dog, find housing before May 1, 2023. (Ed Doerfling/ Facebook)
Shuswap family struggles to find affordable housing for three generations

Lakeshore Drive will return to a two-way street and angle parking will become parallel parking. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm returning to 2-way with parallel parking

This side of one of the new pillars in downtown Salmon Arm includes a map complete with numbered amenities as well as a QR code for maps and trails. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Stone age pillars replaced by modern look in Salmon Arm’s downtown

Snow pack measurements in British Columbia were below normal, although some parts of the province had measurements above normal, according to the April 1 statistics. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
Snow levels below normal in most of B.C.