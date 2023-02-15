Land clearing for Salmon Arm water system booster station to affect park access

Parking at 10th Avenue SE entrance to Little Mountain Park not available for two days

Parking for Little Mountain Park off 10th Street SE will not be permitted on Feb. 16 and 17 as land clearing takes place for construction of the city water system’s Zone 5 booster station. (Google image)

Construction begins Thursday on what’s considered an essential water infrastructure project for Salmon Arm.

City staff announced that construction of the Zone 5 Booster Station, at 3971 10th Ave. SE, starts Feb. 16 with land clearing. It will affect access to Little Mountain Park via 10th Avenue SE on Feb. 16 and 17.

Park users are asked to use other parking areas at 3680 Okanagan Ave., 250 30th St. NE or the Disk Golf parking lot at 4380 10th Ave. SE to get into the park.

City staff explained the Zone 5 Booster Station feeds into the Zone 5 reservoir providing water to large portions of the southeast quadrant of the city, including the industrial park. The existing booster station has exceeded its best-before-date and the existing reservoir is too small. Upgrades to the booster station include installing pumps capable of providing domestic and fire flows without needed reliance on the reservoir.

The building site will be fenced off and park users are asked to keep well away from the construction. However, Little Mountain Trails will remain open to users.

Construction is expected to be complete in November 2023.

