A geotechnical assessment was underway at the site of a landslide on Highway 1 at Chase on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (DriveBC image)

Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed

Geotechnical investigation underway, major delays expected

  • Feb. 8, 2023 1:00 p.m.
Highway 1 at Chase remains closed while a geotechnical assessment is conducted.

The closure affects the Trans-Canada Highway between Shuswap Chase Creek Road and Shuswap Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

DriveBC reports a geotechnical investigation is underway and traffic is being detoured via Highway 97, 97A, or 97B to Vernon. There was no estimate as to when the highway would reopen.

The Village of Chase reported traffic backed up on the highway was being permitted to detour through Chase in intervals of 100 vehicles at a time. After, large vehicles (other than those already in line), will be re-routed through the Vernon/Kamloops route. Smaller passenger vehicles will continue to be able to detour through Chase.

An earlier report of a landslide shared by AIM Roads has been retracted.

