Landslide stops repair crew from reaching internet service tower near Salmon Arm

MyBC Datacom users in Tappen, Sunnybrae, White Lake and parts of the Salmon Valley may be affected

Service work on a MyBC Datacom tower has been delayed by a landslide on the access road leading up Bastion Mountain. (MYBC Datacom - Facebook)

Customers of MYBC Datacom may lose home internet service after a landslide halted access to the company’s tower on top of Bastion Mountain.

MYBC Datacom representative Laraine Corrie said their crew came upon the landslide while on their way up the mountain to fix an issue with the generator at their tower. It provides internet service to Tappen, Sunnybrae, White Lake and parts of the Salmon Valley.

Corrie said the company has an excavator booked for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 which will give them access to the tower, but in the meantime internet service may temporarily go offline.

This isn’t the first time weather conditions on Bastion Mountain have made servicing the tower a challenge. Corrie said a month ago the repair crew had to cut through numerous fallen trees on the road to reach the tower.



