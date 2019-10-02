Road work continues on 48th Avenue this week. (Morning Star file photo)

Lane closures in effect in North Okanagan

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

Motorists may experience travel delays this week as construction continues on 48th Avenue between Highway 97 and 29th Street in Vernon.

“The work is part of the City’s investment in infrastructure and active transportation, which helps make Vernon a great place to live,” according to the city.

The project includes a new drainage culvert, road improvements and multi-use pathway on the north side of 48th Avenue.

The second portion of the project is expected to be completed this month, however it will require some daytime temporary lane closures, meaning traffic will be reduced to a single lane today, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3.

Today, there will be temporary lane closures on 48th Avenue, east of Highway 97.

On Thursday, there will be temporary lane closures on 48th Avenue and the south bound lane of Highway 97.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the road closures throughout construction.

“The City would like to thank motorists for their patience and for slowing down while crews work in the area.”

…………………………..

Lumby motorists can also expect some delays on Highway 6.

Shoulder maintenance is taking place today between Quesnel and Bear Valley roads for 10.6 kilometres from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect and motorists can expect 20 minute delays.

