An orange Skytrak Telehandler was stolen from a construction site in Kelowna on the evening of March 19, 2023. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

An orange Skytrak Telehandler was stolen from a construction site in Kelowna on the evening of March 19, 2023. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Large construction vehicle stolen from Kelowna worksite

The suspect was caught on video stealing the Skytrak Telehandler

  • Mar. 22, 2023 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the theft of quite a substantial construction vehicle on Sunday night (March 19).

A male suspect was caught on video breaking into and stealing a large orange Skytrak Telehandler 10054 from a construction site in the 2100-block of Optic Court.

The man entered the site on foot and loaded the machine onto a semi truck and flat deck parked nearby.

Anyone with dash-cam footage on Sunday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. from the area or along Highway 97 N is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers with file number 2023-14822.

READ MORE: Another six-storey apartment planned for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMPtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Temporary homes in Princeton to house seniors displaced by flooding almost 1.5 years ago
Next story
South Shuswap Transportation Society logged more than 20,000 kilometres in 2022

Just Posted

The South Shuswap Transportation Society currently use a Chevy Bolt to provide rides for seniors, people with disabilities, people who are unable to drive and those who do not have a vehicle. (File photo)
South Shuswap Transportation Society logged more than 20,000 kilometres in 2022

Sicamous RCMP, assisted by Salmon Arm RCMP and Kelowna specialized forces, arrested a Salmo man on two outstanding warrants in a Malakwa RV park on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Salmo man arrested in Malakwa RV park after 5-hour standoff

Peggy Maerz and Chris Whittaker were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Peggy Maerz and Chris Whittaker

Andrew Grose will have audiences laughing at the Salmar Classic Theatre on March 30, 2023. (Train Wreck Comedy image)
Laugh it up with comedian Andrew Grose in Salmon Arm