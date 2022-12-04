(Kaylin Phillips/Facebook) (Kaylin Phillips/Facebook)

Large house fire in Lake Country

Flames were seen coming from doors and windows of the structure fire on Chase Road

A fire engulfed a home in on Chase Road in Lake Country late on Saturday night.

Witnesses said that multiple fire trucks were on-scene to douse the flames that sparked at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Photos from onlookers posted to the Lake Country BC one community page show flames and smoke coming from the building.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been reported and Capital News will publish an update with more information as it becomes available.

