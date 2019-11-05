Large pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A southbound lane was closed while emergency crews remained on scene

UPDATE: Nov. 5

Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens confirms a single vehicle hit a large pig, Monday night.

The animal was hit by a Jeep on Highway 97, between Airport Way and Old Vernon Road, and died at the scene.

According to Stevens the pig was between 400 and 600 pounds.

“There was a lot of debris scattered across the road and it took crews quite sometime to clean up,” he said. “Which is why they had to shut down a lane of the highway.”

No one was injured in the incident, although the driver of the Jeep was in shock from the incident.

Crews from both Kelowna and Lake Country fire departments responded to the crash.

————————-

Highway 97 came to a standstill after reports of a vehicle hitting a pig, Monday evening,

According to DriveBC a southbound lane was closed due to debris on the highway between Airport Way and Old Vernon Road about 7 p.m.

According to witnesses in the area, an animal crossed the road and was hit by a vehicle that caused debris to scatter the highway.

A sand truck had to be called to the area.

Traffic was slow-moving along Highway 97, while emergency crews remained on scene.

No report of any injuries involved in the incident.

